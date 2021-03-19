In January, Page Six reported that after spending much of 2020 apart — Kim at the couple's home in Calabasas, and Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming — that Kim was "done" with their marriage and a divorce announcement was "imminent."

A source told the outlet that Kim had hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, and that the couple was "in settlement talks."

"Kim got Kanye to go [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce," the source said. "She's done."

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer," they went on. "She is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she's just had enough of it."

And in February, Kim officially filed for divorce, marking the end of the couple's almost decade-long relationship.