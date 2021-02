star KJ Apa has opened up about the limitations of working on the CW show, telling Demi Moore in a conversation for Interview magazine that it sometimes feels like he's "in jail."

The New Zealand native has played Archie Andrews on the show since its beginning in 2017, and was cast when he was just 19 years old.

But now KJ has admitted the success of the show sometimes makes him feel limited in the role, saying there are "so many restrictions on what I can and can't do."

Comparing his time working on the controversial COVID movie Songbird to acting on Riverdale, KJ said the movie made him feel "free."

"I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I'm in jail a lot of the time," he told Demi Moore. "With this character, it was like, 'Wow, this is what it’s like to really express myself in a natural way.' I wasn't covered in makeup or hair products. I had long hair and a beard. I just felt free."