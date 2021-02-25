Comparing his time working on the controversial COVID movie Songbird to acting on Riverdale, KJ said the movie made him feel "free."

"I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I'm in jail a lot of the time," he told Demi Moore. "With this character, it was like, 'Wow, this is what it’s like to really express myself in a natural way.' I wasn't covered in makeup or hair products. I had long hair and a beard. I just felt free."