 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kit Harington Reflected On The "Surprising" Lessons He's Learned Since Welcoming His Son With Rose Leslie

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Kit Harington Reflected On The "Surprising" Lessons He's Learned Since Welcoming His Son With Rose Leslie

"What surprises you, is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!'"

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 2, 2021, at 6:41 a.m. ET

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington is opening up about the "surprising" lessons he's learned since welcoming his first child with wife Rose Leslie earlier this year.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The couple, who met on the set of Game of Thrones and tied the knot in 2018, became parents to a baby boy in February.

Axelle / FilmMagic

A representative for Kit confirmed to E! News that Rose had given birth after the couple was spotted in London with their baby in a carrier.

While the notoriously private couple hasn't publicly revealed their son's name, the rep did say they were "very, very happy" to be new parents.

Now Kit is giving some rare insight into his first six months of fatherhood, speaking to Access Hollywood in an interview published on Saturday.

John Shearer / Getty Images

"You know, they tell you, but they don't tell you," the 34-year-old said. "Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens."

Access Hollywood / youtube.com

He explained: "What surprises you, is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever! You don't get a break from it!' … Every day I wake up and I look after this little human. And now we're part of a unit together."

Kit went on to say that finding and understanding the "new dynamic" he and Rose have as a family of three has been "beautiful."

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you," he admitted. "That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing. It really is."

Back in 2019, Kit reflected on the origins of his relationship with Rose in an interview with GQ Australia.

HBO

"A lot of people meet their other halves at work," Kit said at the time. "Our work just happened to be this iconic TV show.

"I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They'll know. They'll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really. I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her."

You can watch Kit Harington's interview with Access Hollywood in full here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT