Speaking about her career, the 25-year-old said her interest in modeling began when she first got a camera and began taking photos of herself and her friends.

"It was like — I know it's kind of corny to say — but almost like destiny," she said. "I think that was what was pushing me that direction."

"I presented the cutest little modeling book to my mom when I was, like, 14," Kendall recalled. "And then she did her Kris Jenner thing and made it all come to life."

In 2018, Kendall was named the highest-paid model in the world by Forbes, with earnings of $22.5 million.