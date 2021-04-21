Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In December, Kelly opened up about the reason for her divorce on her talk show, saying her relationship with Brandon "wasn't happiness," and admitting she had realized they "both deserved better."

Prior to that, she hinted that the couple weren't "the best versions of themselves" when they were together.

"You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves," Kelly said at the time.

She went on: "People could be bad for you in a certain time. I think that everybody just goes, 'Oh well, that means they're bad.' Well, it doesn't necessarily mean that; it just means that you're on different paths."

"I think that's OK," she added. "Everybody's on a different learning curve."