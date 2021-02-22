Paramount Pictures

The interviewer recalls a "joke" from late comedian Joan Rivers, who suggested after Winslet was nominated for an Academy Award for the role that her weight was the reason the ship had sunk.

"In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot," Winslet acknowledged.

"I would be called to comment on my physical self," she went on. "Then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."