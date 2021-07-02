Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

"It's the first time in my life that people are talking about representation," she said. "Are there female directors? Are there Black or Asian directors? Is there trans representation and are people with disabilities being represented?"

"These are conversations we have never ever had before," she added. "It's been amazing."

The importance of representation is something Julianne spoke about last year in regards to her film The Kids Are All Right, which saw her and Annette Bening — two straight women — playing a queer couple on screen.

"Here we were, in this movie about a queer family, and all of the principal actors were straight," Julianne told Variety in an interview for the film's tenth anniversary. "I look back and go, 'Ouch. Wow.'"

"I don't know that we would do that today," she admitted. "I don't know that we would be comfortable."