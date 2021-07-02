Julianne Moore Shut Down The "Judgmental" And "Sexist" Expectations Of The Phrase "Aging Gracefully"
"It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"
Actor Julianne Moore is sharing her feelings about the expectation for women to "age gracefully," calling the phrase itself "totally sexist" and "judgmental."
Speaking to As If magazine, the 60-year-old questioned why the term is so often used to describe women, yet less commonly when referring to men.
"There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" Julianne said, according to People. "Is there an ungraceful way to age?"
The Crazy Stupid Love star went on to express her belief that the world should be more focused on "inner growth" than the outward signs of growing older.
"We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college, then after school is finished, the idea of growth is done," Julianne reflected. "But we have all this life left to live."
She went on: "How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?"
"That's what aging should be about," she said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Julianne spoke about the "amazing" shift in the entertainment industry with regards to the importance of representation, and the growing intolerance for sexist and racist behaviors.
-
Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.