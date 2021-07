Actor Julianne Moore is sharing her feelings about the expectation for women to "age gracefully," calling the phrase itself "totally sexist" and "judgmental."

Speaking to As If magazine , the 60-year-old questioned why the term is so often used to describe women, yet less commonly when referring to men.

"It's part of the human condition," Julianne added. "So why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

"We don't have an option, of course," she said. "No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing. It just is."

"There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" Julianne said, according to People . "Is there an ungraceful way to age?"

The Crazy Stupid Love star went on to express her belief that the world should be more focused on "inner growth" than the outward signs of growing older.

"We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college, then after school is finished, the idea of growth is done," Julianne reflected. "But we have all this life left to live."

She went on: "How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?"

"That's what aging should be about," she said.