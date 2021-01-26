 Skip To Content
JoJo Siwa Shut Down A Mom Who Posted A Hateful Comment About Her Coming-Out With A Single Word

"Okay!"

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 26, 2021, at 8:56 a.m. ET

ICYMI, last week iconic entertainment legend JoJo Siwa announced publicly for the first time that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

The 17-year-old explained in an Instagram video after days of speculation surrounding her sexuality that while she doesn't feel comfortable labeling herself yet, she is the "happiest she's ever been."

"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," JoJo said in the video. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"

She went on: "Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK."

And while JoJo's announcement was met with overwhelming positivity and messages of congratulations from most...

if you don't think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves
🌸 bi rights @sapphicbisexual

if you don't think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves

Twitter: @sapphicbisexual

Not everyone was so positive. In fact, one person commented on JoJo's video claiming they wouldn't allow their child to watch the entertainer any more.

Instagram / instagram.com

To which JoJo herself had the perfect single-word response.

Instagram / instagram.com

And, just to double down on her message, JoJo then retweeted a screenshot of her comment.

icon behavior tbh
casey ★ fame era thank u jojo🎅 @wembleyswish

icon behavior tbh

Twitter: @wembleyswish

Stay unbothered, JoJo! 👑🌈

Nickelodeon / giphy.com

