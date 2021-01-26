JoJo Siwa Shut Down A Mom Who Posted A Hateful Comment About Her Coming-Out With A Single Word
"Okay!"
ICYMI, last week iconic entertainment legend JoJo Siwa announced publicly for the first time that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.
The 17-year-old explained in an Instagram video after days of speculation surrounding her sexuality that while she doesn't feel comfortable labeling herself yet, she is the "happiest she's ever been."
"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," JoJo said in the video. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"
She went on: "Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK."
And while JoJo's announcement was met with overwhelming positivity and messages of congratulations from most...
Not everyone was so positive. In fact, one person commented on JoJo's video claiming they wouldn't allow their child to watch the entertainer any more.
To which JoJo herself had the perfect single-word response.
And, just to double down on her message, JoJo then retweeted a screenshot of her comment.
Stay unbothered, JoJo! 👑🌈
