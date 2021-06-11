The 18-year-old has built an empire off the back of her iconic hair accessory, with Forbes reporting in March last year that she had sold 80 million bows .

So it's safe to say people were surprised when, around the time of her 18th birthday on May 19, JoJo shared a video letting her hair down — literally — and ditching her classic bow.

"The bow is still a part of my life," JoJo acknowledged. "I still love bows. I forever will. I mean, they're who I am. But I just, you know, maybe I won't wear it every day."

"It just felt like the right time to do something different and to do something, you know, maybe a little bit more mature," JoJo said of her decision to let her hair down. "Like a little upgrade."

"I've worn a bow, obviously, for the last 18 years of my life," JoJo said. "I just had my 18th birthday, and it was right around my birthday that I realized, 'You know, I kinda want to do my hair different today.'"

It turns out the bows are such an integral part of JoJo's life that it was actually harder for her to tell her mom about the decision to let them go than it was to come out to her.

"I was like, 'It surprisingly was harder to tell you that I wanted to wear my hair different," JoJo recalled.

She explained: "My mom actually asked me — because recently, earlier in the year, I came out to the world, and to my family, and essentially to myself too — and so my mom asked me, 'Was it harder to come out to me, or to tell me you wanted to wear your hair different?'"

"It is true," JoJo confirmed during an interview on the Tonight Show. "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."

"I was on FaceTime with [my girlfriend], and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, Technically I still haven't confirmed it," JoJo said of the moment she posted a photo wearing a "best gay cousin" shirt. "I was like, I kind of just want to post this picture on my real story. She was super encouraging."

She later clarified in an interview with People that while she was still "figuring out" how she identifies, she prefers the terms "queer" or "pansexual."