JoJo Siwa Revealed She Has A Girlfriend And Explained How She Encouraged Her Coming-Out

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend."

By Ellie Bate

Posted on February 4, 2021, at 6:36 a.m. ET

ICYMI, last week queen of bows JoJo Siwa announced to the world for the first time that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Speculation began after JoJo appeared in a TikTok with members of the "Pride House," and continued when she posted a photo wearing a shirt saying "best gay cousin ever." The 17-year-old later confirmed she was coming out in a video posted to Instagram.

JoJo explained in the video that while she doesn't yet feel comfortable placing a specific label on her sexuality, coming out made her the "happiest she's ever been."

"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she said. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"

She continued: "Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK."

Well, in an interview on the Tonight Show on Wednesday, JoJo explained exactly why she chose to come out publicly, revealing she actually has a girlfriend who was "super encouraging" of the decision.

JoJo said she knew while making the Pride House TikTok that it would stir up speculation over her sexuality, but she ultimately decided she "didn't really mind."

"We're doing this TikTok, and I'm like, 'I think this is going to out me,'" JoJo told Jimmy Fallon. "And I was like, I don't really mind, because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."

"It's not something I'm ashamed of," she added. "I just haven't shown the internet yet."

She went on to say that posting the "best gay cousin" shirt was a decision she made on a whim after a FaceTime conversation with her girlfriend.

"My cousin had gotten me that shirt — I took that picture like a week before I posted it — and I put it on my close friends Instagram story," she recalled. "All my friends know, all my family knows."

"I was on FaceTime with [my girlfriend], and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, technically I still haven't confirmed it," JoJo went on. "I was like, I kind of just want to post this picture on my real story. She was super encouraging."

"The funny thing is, ten minutes before I posted that, my publicist was like, 'Are you going to confirm it?' And I was like, 'No, I'm not going to confirm it yet.' Ten minutes later, I post that picture," she laughed.

She added that she didn't realise how risky the decision had been until two days later.

"Technically, that was a really big risk that I took, posting that," JoJo said. "But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself, and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it."

"I'm just so happy, because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world," she concluded. "And it makes my heart so happy."

Watch JoJo's Tonight Show interview in full here:

View this video on YouTube
