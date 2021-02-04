JoJo Siwa Revealed She Has A Girlfriend And Explained How She Encouraged Her Coming-Out
"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend."
ICYMI, last week queen of bows JoJo Siwa announced to the world for the first time that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.
Speculation began after JoJo appeared in a TikTok with members of the "Pride House," and continued when she posted a photo wearing a shirt saying "best gay cousin ever." The 17-year-old later confirmed she was coming out in a video posted to Instagram.
JoJo explained in the video that while she doesn't yet feel comfortable placing a specific label on her sexuality, coming out made her the "happiest she's ever been."
"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she said. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"
She continued: "Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK."
Well, in an interview on the Tonight Show on Wednesday, JoJo explained exactly why she chose to come out publicly, revealing she actually has a girlfriend who was "super encouraging" of the decision.
JoJo said she knew while making the Pride House TikTok that it would stir up speculation over her sexuality, but she ultimately decided she "didn't really mind."
She went on to say that posting the "best gay cousin" shirt was a decision she made on a whim after a FaceTime conversation with her girlfriend.
"My cousin had gotten me that shirt — I took that picture like a week before I posted it — and I put it on my close friends Instagram story," she recalled. "All my friends know, all my family knows."
"Technically, that was a really big risk that I took, posting that," JoJo said. "But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself, and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it."
"I'm just so happy, because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world," she concluded. "And it makes my heart so happy."
Watch JoJo's Tonight Show interview in full here:
