JoJo Siwa Revealed She Has A Girlfriend And Explained How She Encouraged Her Coming-Out

JoJo explained in the video that while she doesn't yet feel comfortable placing a specific label on her sexuality, coming out made her the "happiest she's ever been."

"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she said. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"

She continued: "Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK."