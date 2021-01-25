Abby Lee Miller Said JoJo Siwa's Coming-Out Is "A Shining Example" For Kids

 Skip To Content
"A shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives," the Dance Moms star wrote.

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 25, 2021, at 7:23 a.m. ET

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has congratulated her former student JoJo Siwa after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community on Friday, calling her a "shining example" for kids.

Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

The 17-year-old sparked speculation over her sexuality last week after posting a TikTok lip-synching to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." She later confirmed she was coming out, but said she preferred not to label herself yet.

"I am really, really, happy," JoJo said in an Instagram video on Saturday.

"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she went on. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"

"I have thought about this," she said when asked about her labels. "And the reason why I'm not ready to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer."

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

"I think humans are awesome," JoJo explained. "I think humans are really incredible people."

She continued: "Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK."

The news was met with a flood of congratulations and joy from fans, who said how important it was for JoJo — who has a huge influence over young children — to encourage kids to be true to themselves.

if you don't think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves
🌸 bi rights @sapphicbisexual

if you don't think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves

ok but the impact of jojo siwa coming out to millions of very very young kids and their parents ?? the normalization this has .... a queen
matt @mattxiv

ok but the impact of jojo siwa coming out to millions of very very young kids and their parents ?? the normalization this has .... a queen

wait now i’m thinking about how kids are gonna see jojo siwa being unapologetically herself and coming out and maybe they will feel comfortable coming out and won’t be ashamed of themselves....now i’m crying /pos
tori/luna ☾ ☼ | kind of ia 🔮☪️🎲 @youtubersmw

wait now i’m thinking about how kids are gonna see jojo siwa being unapologetically herself and coming out and maybe they will feel comfortable coming out and won’t be ashamed of themselves....now i’m crying /pos

And among them was Abby Lee Miller, who shared a selection of throwback photos with JoJo alongside a congratulatory message calling her a "shining example."

"I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it," Abby Lee wrote.

"Love you kiddo!!!" she added. "Keep making me proud."

And JoJo appeared in the comments, sharing some love of her own.

Instagram / instagram.com

