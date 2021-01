Abby Lee Miller Said JoJo Siwa's Coming-Out Is "A Shining Example" For Kids

star Abby Lee Miller has congratulated her former student JoJo Siwa after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community on Friday, calling her a "shining example" for kids.

The 17-year-old sparked speculation over her sexuality last week after posting a TikTok lip-synching to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." She later confirmed she was coming out, but said she preferred not to label herself yet.

"I am really, really, happy," JoJo said in an Instagram video on Saturday.

"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she went on. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"