Abby Lee Miller Said JoJo Siwa's Coming-Out Is "A Shining Example" For Kids
"A shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives," the Dance Moms star wrote.
Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has congratulated her former student JoJo Siwa after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community on Friday, calling her a "shining example" for kids.
The 17-year-old sparked speculation over her sexuality last week after posting a TikTok lip-synching to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." She later confirmed she was coming out, but said she preferred not to label herself yet.
"I am really, really, happy," JoJo said in an Instagram video on Saturday.
"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she went on. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"
"I have thought about this," she said when asked about her labels. "And the reason why I'm not ready to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer."
The news was met with a flood of congratulations and joy from fans, who said how important it was for JoJo — who has a huge influence over young children — to encourage kids to be true to themselves.
And among them was Abby Lee Miller, who shared a selection of throwback photos with JoJo alongside a congratulatory message calling her a "shining example."
"I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it," Abby Lee wrote.
"Love you kiddo!!!" she added. "Keep making me proud."
And JoJo appeared in the comments, sharing some love of her own.
-
Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.