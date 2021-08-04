Warner Bros.

"Lavender Brown is conventionally pretty, no glasses, small," Jessie said. "By the time I went back to do the last film, I had gained a bit of weight and I wasn't that person anymore."

Last month, in an interview with the Independent, Jessie said her weight gain between the sixth and final films was simply a result of growing up — but when she returned, she was treated "like a different species."

"It was horrible," she recalled. "It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. … I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight. And since then, it's made me have weird issues with weight and work. It's so fucked up, but it's just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time."