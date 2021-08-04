 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

"Harry Potter" Star Jessie Cave Said Costume Fittings "Terrify" Her After Admitting She Was Treated Like A "Different Species" For Gaining Weight Before "Deathly Hallows"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

"Harry Potter" Star Jessie Cave Said Costume Fittings "Terrify" Her After Admitting She Was Treated Like A "Different Species" For Gaining Weight Before "Deathly Hallows"

"You're treated like a different type of thing; you're not somebody with feelings."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 4, 2021, at 7:37 a.m. ET

Actor Jessie Cave is opening up further about how acting has affected her body image after admitting she was treated like a "different species" due to her weight gain before filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

The 34-year-old was cast as Lavender Brown in the sixth Harry Potter film when she was just 20. In an interview with the Guardian published this week, Jessie said she felt she "was not a right fit for the industry at that time."

Warner Bros.

"Lavender Brown is conventionally pretty, no glasses, small," Jessie said. "By the time I went back to do the last film, I had gained a bit of weight and I wasn't that person anymore."

Last month, in an interview with the Independent, Jessie said her weight gain between the sixth and final films was simply a result of growing up — but when she returned, she was treated "like a different species."

"It was horrible," she recalled. "It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. … I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight. And since then, it's made me have weird issues with weight and work. It's so fucked up, but it's just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time."

She went on to tell the Guardian that, after some unspecified bad experiences, she now goes to costume fittings "terrified" and "prepared to be told something unkind."

"[It] was just horrible," Jessie recalled of an occasion where a costume director grabbed her stomach. "And I laughed. You're like: 'Oh, you're hurting me. Actually, it's fine.'"

Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images / Getty Images

"Now I go into the costume fitting for any job and I'm terrified," Jessie said. "I'm prepared to be told something unkind.

"You're treated like a different type of thing; you're not somebody with feelings who has thought about what pants they're going to wear that day because they're going to be seen. Now when [costumers are] nice to me, and they are sensitive to how I may be feeling about my body, or that I may be breastfeeding or whatever, I almost cry."

When asked if she's considered "giving into the pressure" to lose weight in order to land roles, Jessie said: "I've definitely considered losing weight — and when I have lost weight, I tend to get a part."

"I mean, it's not rocket science," she said. "But I eat healthily, I'm a normal-sized woman, and I'm still regarded, probably, as a fat actress.

"I've just kind of stayed on the quirky path," she added. "And that's fine."

Read Jessie Cave's full interview with the Guardian here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT