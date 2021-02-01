Jennifer Coolidge Once Pretended To Be Her Own Twin So She Could Date Two Men At Once
When in Hawaii, I guess!
If you've ever watched a comedy made in the '00s, the likelihood is you'll recognize Jennifer Coolidge, star of Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story, and American Pie.
I'm not exaggerating when I say she's a legend and an icon.
And if you're hesitant to accept Jennifer Coolidge's comedy icon status, allow this story she told during a recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show to convince you.
When asked about her virtual interview setup, Jennifer revealed she's currently in Hawaii working on a project, which reminded her of some of the "crazy experiences" she'd had during vacations there.
"Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and — when you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want," she explained, and it's safe to say my interest was piqued.
It turns out Jennifer Coolidge once pretended to be her own identical twin so she could date two men at the same time.
She explained that many years ago, while vacationing in Hawaii alone, she met two guys — who were best friends — and liked them both, so told them she was a twin.
Reflecting on the experience, Jennifer said she likely "wouldn't have the guts" to do it now, but that "at the time it was a really great decision."
Icon behavior, I think you'll agree.
You can watch the Kelly Clarkson Show clip in full here:
