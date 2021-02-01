 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Jennifer Coolidge Once Pretended To Be Her Own Twin So She Could Date Two Men At Once

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Jennifer Coolidge Once Pretended To Be Her Own Twin So She Could Date Two Men At Once

When in Hawaii, I guess!

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 1, 2021, at 7:46 a.m. ET

If you've ever watched a comedy made in the '00s, the likelihood is you'll recognize Jennifer Coolidge, star of Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story, and American Pie.

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

I'm not exaggerating when I say she's a legend and an icon.

Brain fully worms I cannot stop watching this, her “hi” is music to my ears, it is perhaps the funniest thing I have ever seen
caitie delaney @caitiedelaney

Brain fully worms I cannot stop watching this, her “hi” is music to my ears, it is perhaps the funniest thing I have ever seen

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @caitiedelaney

And if you're hesitant to accept Jennifer Coolidge's comedy icon status, allow this story she told during a recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show to convince you.

NBC / youtube.com

When asked about her virtual interview setup, Jennifer revealed she's currently in Hawaii working on a project, which reminded her of some of the "crazy experiences" she'd had during vacations there.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

"Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and — when you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want," she explained, and it's safe to say my interest was piqued.

NBC / youtube.com

It turns out Jennifer Coolidge once pretended to be her own identical twin so she could date two men at the same time.

NBC

She explained that many years ago, while vacationing in Hawaii alone, she met two guys — who were best friends — and liked them both, so told them she was a twin.

NBC / youtube.com

"I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin," Jennifer said.

"I dated both guys," she went on. "For two weeks."

Reflecting on the experience, Jennifer said she likely "wouldn't have the guts" to do it now, but that "at the time it was a really great decision."

Cindy Ord / FilmMagic

"You know, when you're younger, you just get away with anything," she concluded.

Icon behavior, I think you'll agree.

BuzzFeed / youtube.com

You can watch the Kelly Clarkson Show clip in full here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT