Rashford, Saka, and Sancho all missed penalties in a 3-2 shootout at the July 11 final, and England was ultimately defeated in the tournament by Italy.

In a statement on his Twitter account the following day, 23-year-old Rashford said: "I can take critique of my performance all day long... but I will never apologise for who I am or where I came from."

"I'm not going to pretend that I didn't see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game," Sancho wrote in his own statement on July 14. "But sadly it's nothing new. As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable."