"My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by age 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family," Jennette said during a February episode of her podcast, Empty Inside.

"I'm so ashamed of the parts that I've done in the past," she went on. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy, embarrassing [experience]."

Jennette played Sam on iCarly from 2007 until its end in 2012. She then went on to star opposite Ariana Grande in the spinoff show Sam & Cat, which was canceled after one season.