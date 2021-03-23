 Skip To Content
Halsey Explained Their “She/They" Pronouns And Said The Update Feels “Most Authentic” To Them

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 23, 2021, at 6:55 a.m. ET

ICYMI, Halsey caused some conversation last week when eagle-eyed fans noticed the singer had changed their Instagram bio to include the pronouns “she/they.”

Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

Fans immediately flooded the 26-year-old with support, celebrating the fact that they felt comfortable enough to publicly change their pronouns and live their authentic life.

i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it's okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛
jessicamariah 🥀 @_Y0ungG0d_

i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛

Twitter: @_Y0ungG0d_
i'm so happy for halsey bc some of their poems were about struggling w gender and identity and they have talked about it before too and i'm glad they feel comfortable to express themselves how they want to now despite what others or the media might think :,)
netta @gardenetta

i’m so happy for halsey bc some of their poems were about struggling w gender and identity and they have talked about it before too and i’m glad they feel comfortable to express themselves how they want to now despite what others or the media might think :,)

Twitter: @gardenetta

Others took the opportunity to educate people on how multiple pronouns can work, explaining that preferences differ for each person, but listing two pronouns generally means you can use both interchangeably.

Which pronouns should I use? Answer: both! You can mix and match them in a sentence or use one or the other! You can alternate! Literally whatever you're feeling! When in doubt, just ask the person what they prefer
marc ✨ @stretchmarcs

Which pronouns should I use? Answer: both! You can mix and match them in a sentence or use one or the other! You can alternate! Literally whatever you’re feeling! When in doubt, just ask the person what they prefer

Twitter: @stretchmarcs

Now Halsey has clarified what the pronoun update means for them personally, saying they’re “happy with either.”

“For those asking RE: my updated Instagram bio, I am happy with either pronouns,” Halsey wrote on their Instagram story on Monday.

“The inclusion of ‘they,’ in addition to ‘she,’ feels most authentic to me.”

“If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly,” they added. “Thanks for being the best.”

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

In an Instagram post last month, Halsey opened up about how being pregnant has changed the way they think about gender.

Halsey announced they were pregnant in January, posting a series of adorable bump photos to Instagram with the simple caption: “surprise!”

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood,’” Halsey wrote on Instagram in February. “But truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all,” they went on. “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

