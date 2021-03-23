i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛

Fans immediately flooded the 26-year-old with support, celebrating the fact that they felt comfortable enough to publicly change their pronouns and live their authentic life.

i’m so happy for halsey bc some of their poems were about struggling w gender and identity and they have talked about it before too and i’m glad they feel comfortable to express themselves how they want to now despite what others or the media might think :,)

Which pronouns should I use? Answer: both! You can mix and match them in a sentence or use one or the other! You can alternate! Literally whatever you’re feeling! When in doubt, just ask the person what they prefer

Now Halsey has clarified what the pronoun update means for them personally, saying they’re “happy with either.”

“For those asking RE: my updated Instagram bio, I am happy with either pronouns,” Halsey wrote on their Instagram story on Monday.

“The inclusion of ‘they,’ in addition to ‘she,’ feels most authentic to me.”