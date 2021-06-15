"It's something that's really important to us," Gigi said. "But it's also something that we first experienced ourselves, because both of our parents are their own heritage."

"We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, 'Oh damn, I'm the bridge!'" she went on. "That's not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through."

Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, is Dutch, while her father, Mohamed, is Palestinian. Meanwhile, Zayn's mother is English and Irish and his father is British Pakistani.