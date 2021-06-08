John Lamparski / Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Bright admitted that hiring all white actors in the show's six lead roles was never their intention, but said he has no regrets about the casting.

"There are different priorities today and so much has changed," Bright said. "It's important for today's shows to be reflective of the ways society truly is."

"We didn't intend to have an all-white cast," he went on. "That was not the goal, either. Obviously, the chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself."

"What can I say?" he added. "I wish Lisa was Black? I've loved this cast. I loved the show and I loved the experience."

Kauffman, on the other hand, said there were "probably a hundred things" she would change about the show in hindsight if she had the opportunity.

"There are many things that I could say if I only knew then what I know now. Back then, there was no conscious decision," Kauffman told the Hollywood Reporter. "We saw people of every race, religion, color. These were the six people we cast. So, it was certainly not conscious."