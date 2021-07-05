Florence Pugh Said Her Relationship With Zach Braff Bothers People Because It's "Not Who They Expected"
"It's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people."
Black Widow star Florence Pugh isn't here for public criticism of her relationship with fellow actor Zach Braff.
In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, the 25-year-old said she believes people are bothered by her relationship with Zach — who is 21 years her senior — because it's not what is expected of her.
And she also opened up about the "bullying" she received online after sharing a photo of Zach on Instagram for his birthday last year.
Florence addressed the hate she received at the time in a video on Instagram.
"About 70% of the comments were hurling abuse, being horrid, and basically bullying someone on my page," Florence said in the video. "I will not allow that behavior on my page."
"I'm 24 years old," she went on. "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. It is not your place and really it has nothing to do with you."
Since then, the comments have been disabled on every rare photo she posts with or of her partner.
Speaking to the Times on Sunday, the Midsommar star said she doesn't believe it's unrealistic to expect people to keep their comments on her photos positive.
She went on to say her relationship "bugs" people because it's "not who they expected," agreeing when it's suggested they would rather her date someone like her Little Women costar Timothée Chalamet.
Read Florence Pugh's full interview with the Sunday Times here.
