Florence Pugh Said Her Relationship With Zach Braff Bothers People Because It's "Not Who They Expected"

"It's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 5, 2021, at 6:23 a.m. ET

Black Widow star Florence Pugh isn't here for public criticism of her relationship with fellow actor Zach Braff.

In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, the 25-year-old said she believes people are bothered by her relationship with Zach — who is 21 years her senior — because it's not what is expected of her.

And she also opened up about the "bullying" she received online after sharing a photo of Zach on Instagram for his birthday last year.

Florence addressed the hate she received at the time in a video on Instagram.

"About 70% of the comments were hurling abuse, being horrid, and basically bullying someone on my page," Florence said in the video. "I will not allow that behavior on my page."

"I'm 24 years old," she went on. "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. It is not your place and really it has nothing to do with you."

Since then, the comments have been disabled on every rare photo she posts with or of her partner.

Speaking to the Times on Sunday, the Midsommar star said she doesn't believe it's unrealistic to expect people to keep their comments on her photos positive.

"It's so weird to me to go on to someone's page and shit on it," Florence said. "That's so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It's such an odd thing that we've become OK with in the past ten years of social media."

"The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place," she said. "They want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy."

"I don't mind you not liking me," she added. "That's absolutely fine. In which case, don’t follow me."

She went on to say her relationship "bugs" people because it's "not who they expected," agreeing when it's suggested they would rather her date someone like her Little Women costar Timothée Chalamet.

"But it's my life," Florence said, "and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story."

She concluded: "I want to also be a person!"

Read Florence Pugh's full interview with the Sunday Times here.

