Emily Ratajkowski Called Out The Treatment Of Megan Fox's Character In "This Is 40"

"That movie is not aging well."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 14, 2021, at 10:57 a.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski is reflecting on movies past, reportedly telling friend Amy Schumer during a conversation at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday that the Judd Apatow movie This Is 40 "is not aging well."

In case you haven't seen it, This Is 40 is a 2012 spin-off of Knocked Up starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as a couple navigating married life and raising adolescent kids all while turning 40.

According to Page Six, the model and actor said the movie was "hilarious and spot on," but took issue with its treatment of Megan Fox's character.

In the movie, Megan plays Desi, who works in a boutique. She's accused of stealing money from the store in order to buy nice things before it's revealed she also works as an escort.

There are several scenes in the movie where Desi is objectified, including one in which Leslie Mann's character feels and discusses her breasts for an extended period of time.

"I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch [the movie, but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly,” Emily said.

"Oooh, that movie is not aging well?" Amy asked in response.

"That movie is not aging well," Emily confirmed.

While Megan has never spoken specifically about her experience working on This Is 40, she has been vocal about the effect widespread public objectification of her body has had on her mental well-being.

In an interview with Refinery 29 in August 2020, Megan admitted she felt as though she'd existed in a "self-imposed prison" for much of her career.

Previous to that, she said she had experienced a "genuine psychological breakdown" after marketers and the media failed to understand the point of her role in the 2009 cult classic Jennifer's Body.

"I didn't want to be seen," Megan told the film's writer, Diablo Cody, of that time in her life. "I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet. I didn't want to be seen in public at all."

"I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened," she said. "I was speaking out and saying, 'Hey, these things are happening to me and they're not OK.' And everyone was like, 'Oh well, fuck you. We don't care, you deserve it.' Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Megan Fox for comment.

