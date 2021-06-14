Emily Ratajkowski Called Out The Treatment Of Megan Fox's Character In "This Is 40"

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

In an interview with Refinery 29 in August 2020, Megan admitted she felt as though she'd existed in a "self-imposed prison" for much of her career.

Previous to that, she said she had experienced a "genuine psychological breakdown" after marketers and the media failed to understand the point of her role in the 2009 cult classic Jennifer's Body.

"I didn't want to be seen," Megan told the film's writer, Diablo Cody, of that time in her life. "I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet. I didn't want to be seen in public at all."

"I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened," she said. "I was speaking out and saying, 'Hey, these things are happening to me and they're not OK.' And everyone was like, 'Oh well, fuck you. We don't care, you deserve it.' Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made."