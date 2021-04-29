Elliot Page Shed "Tears Of Joy" Telling Oprah About His Happiest Moments Since His Transition
"You're looking at yourself in the mirror, and you're just like, 'There I am.'"
Actor Elliot Page is opening up about the "little things" that bring him the most joy since his transition.
In a statement posted to his social media accounts in December, Elliot came out as transgender, writing: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot."
"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Elliot said at the time.
"I love that I am trans," they went on. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."
And in an upcoming interview for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the 34-year-old teared up while describing his happiest moments since transitioning.
"It's, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist, and you're looking at yourself in the mirror, and you're just like, 'There I am,'" Elliot said in a clip shared by E! News. "And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."
Following the emotional moment, Elliot assured Oprah his tears were "tears of joy."
Elsewhere in the interview, Elliot explained his decision to publicly come out as trans, saying it was "crucial and important" for both his own mental wellbeing and for the wellbeing of trans people all over the world.
Recalling the time before they came out as gay in 2014, Elliot said there was "no way" they could go back to being "closeted."
"Up until then I had pretty much never even touched someone outside who I was in love with," they told Oprah. "Any kind of sensation of feeling that again... There was just no way I could do it."
"It felt important and selfish for myself, and my own wellbeing, and my mental health," they went on. "And also, with this platform I have — the privilege that I have — and knowing the pain and the difficulties and the struggles I have faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing... It absolutely felt crucial and important for me to share that."
"I feel emerging joy and excitement one moment, and then in the next, profound sadness reading about people wanting to take gender-affirming healthcare away from children," Elliot told Vanity Fair in a conversation ahead of the Oprah interview.
"I want to use the strength I have to help in all the ways that I can," Elliot said.
"The rhetoric coming from anti-trans activists and anti-LGBTQ activists — it's devastating," he added later. "These bills are going to be responsible for the death of children."
"I don’t want it to sound like, 'Look at me,'" he said of the Oprah interview. "It's not that at all. Actually, I was really nervous. But I thought about it for a bit, and it just felt like, OK, the GOP basically wants to destroy the lives of trans kids and stop the Equality Act. How do you not use this platform?"
Elliot Page's interview on The Oprah Conversation begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 30.
Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
