 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Elliot Page Opened Up About His Decision To Publicly Come Out As Trans

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Elliot Page Opened Up About His Decision To Publicly Come Out As Trans

"I want to live and be who I am."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 16, 2021, at 9:50 a.m. ET

In his first interview since publicly coming out as trans, Juno and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page opened up about his decision to disclose his gender identity and his experience working as an actor before coming out.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

In a statement posted to his social media accounts in December, Elliot said: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot."

Elliot Page @TheElliotPage

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TheElliotPage

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Elliot wrote.

"I love that I am trans," he went on. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he concluded his statement.

Now, in a new interview with Time, Elliot has spoken publicly for the first time about his decision to come out, saying he feels "true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in [his] life, mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety."

Time / time.com

In the interview, Elliot recalled how he "wanted to be a boy" since he was a child and was eventually allowed to cut his hair short at around age 9.

"I felt like a boy," Elliot told Time of his childhood. "I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday."

"I became a professional actor at the age of ten," he went on, saying his career path meant he had to grow out his hair again in order to "look a certain way."

"I just never recognized myself," Elliot said of his experience working as an actor before he came out. "For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself."

According to Elliot, spending time in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic is what eventually led to him "embracing being transgender" and "letting [himself] fully become who [he is]."

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Speaking about his decision to come out publicly, Elliot acknowledged that it was partially for "selfish" reasons.

"It's for me," he explained. "I want to live and be who I am."

But, he said, he also felt it was necessary in order to speak out about rampant discrimination against and violence toward transgender people in today's society.

"Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric," he told Time. "Every day you're seeing our existence debated. Transgender people are so very real."

"My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today," he said later. "And of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can."

"People cling to these firm ideas [about gender] because it makes people feel safe," Elliot said. "But if we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place."

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

As for his future — including his work currently filming the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy — Elliot says he's "really excited" to continue acting.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

"I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," he said.

"No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this," he continued, "nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

Read Elliot Page's full interview with Time here.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT