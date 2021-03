Elliot Page Opened Up About His Decision To Publicly Come Out As Trans

In his first interview since publicly coming out as trans,andstar Elliot Page opened up about his decision to disclose his gender identity and his experience working as an actor before coming out.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts in December , Elliot said: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot."

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Elliot wrote.

"I love that I am trans," he went on. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he concluded his statement.