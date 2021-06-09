James Acomb / The CW

"The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss," explained the CW's CEO, Mark Pedowitz.

"In this case the pilot didn't work," he went on. "But because we see there's enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. So that’s why we didn’t want to go forward with what we had. Tonally, it might've felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might've felt. But again, you learn things when you test things out."

"In this case, we felt, let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board," Pedowitz said.