Demi Lovato Said Her Engagement To Max Ehrich Was An Attempt To "Prove To The World" She Was Stable
"I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing."
Demi Lovato has kept it super candid recently with the release of her new documentary, Dancing With The Devil, which explores her near-fatal 2018 overdose in detail for the first time.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been open with the public about the lead-up to and aftermath of the incident, revealing she suffered three strokes and a heart attack that night and still deals with brain damage and partial blindness.
And another thing the documentary explores is Demi's short-lived engagement to actor Max Ehrich, who popped the question in July last year after four months of dating.
Well, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Thursday, Demi opened up a little bit about her engagement to Max, admitting that it was at least partially an attempt to "prove to the world [she was] OK."
"I really had myself fooled," Demi said of her engagement. "Because it was the safe and expected thing."
"Obviously I cared deeply about the person," she went on. "But there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm OK.'"
"Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm OK, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?'" Demi mused. "It's not this false sense of security."
She continued to say that the size of her engagement ring made everything "really real," and she realized it wasn't something she needed the second she took it off.
Since ending her engagement to Max, Demi said, she has become more comfortable with publicly expressing her "really, really queer" side.
"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," Demi told EW. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself."
"I've always known I was hella queer," she added. "But I have fully embraced it."
The end of Demi and Max's engagement is something she discusses in Dancing With The Devil, during which she tearfully admits she "didn't actually know the person [she was] engaged to."
"I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do," Demi says in the documentary. "I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to."
Read Demi's full interview with EW here.
