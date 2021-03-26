 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Demi Lovato Said Her Engagement To Max Ehrich Was An Attempt To "Prove To The World" She Was Stable

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Demi Lovato Said Her Engagement To Max Ehrich Was An Attempt To "Prove To The World" She Was Stable

"I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 26, 2021, at 7:16 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato has kept it super candid recently with the release of her new documentary, Dancing With The Devil, which explores her near-fatal 2018 overdose in detail for the first time.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been open with the public about the lead-up to and aftermath of the incident, revealing she suffered three strokes and a heart attack that night and still deals with brain damage and partial blindness.

And another thing the documentary explores is Demi's short-lived engagement to actor Max Ehrich, who popped the question in July last year after four months of dating.

Instagram: @maxehrich

The couple announced their engagement with a photoshoot and matching Instagram posts, in which Demi said she "knew she loved Max the moment she met him," and showed off her very sizeable ring.

However, they called it quits on their relationship just two months later.

Well, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Thursday, Demi opened up a little bit about her engagement to Max, admitting that it was at least partially an attempt to "prove to the world [she was] OK."

"I really had myself fooled," Demi said of her engagement. "Because it was the safe and expected thing."

"Obviously I cared deeply about the person," she went on. "But there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm OK.'"

"Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm OK, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?'" Demi mused. "It's not this false sense of security."

She continued to say that the size of her engagement ring made everything "really real," and she realized it wasn't something she needed the second she took it off.

Instagram: @ddlovato

"The second it was off, I was like, 'You know what? I'm good. I don't need that,'" Demi said.

"I just don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my shit together," she explained. "It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is. And I don't actually grow through stability. I find that I like living not in chaos or crisis, but in fluidity."

"It's not [being] stuck and stagnant in an ideal or a tradition that was placed upon us by the patriarchy," she added.

Since ending her engagement to Max, Demi said, she has become more comfortable with publicly expressing her "really, really queer" side.

"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," Demi told EW. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself."

"I've always known I was hella queer," she added. "But I have fully embraced it."

The end of Demi and Max's engagement is something she discusses in Dancing With The Devil, during which she tearfully admits she "didn't actually know the person [she was] engaged to."

YouTube Originals

"I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do," Demi says in the documentary. "I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to."

YouTube Originals

She goes on to say that she was "just as shocked as the rest of the world" at Max's public reaction to their breakup.

At the time, Max claimed in several statements on his Instagram account that he had found out about their breakup from tabloids. He was also papped dramatically crying on the beach where they got engaged, and at one point, commented on one of Demi's Instagram posts telling her to stop "exploiting their breakup for clout."

According to EW, there's a song called "15 Minutes" on Demi's upcoming album Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over, which will be released on April 2.

"Good riddance," Demi reportedly sings on the track. "You got your 15 minutes."

Read Demi's full interview with EW here.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT