Demi Lovato Explained How Her Past Drug Use Was A "Coping Mechanism" That "Saved Her Life"
"It saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations."
Demi Lovato is opening up about her history with drug abuse, explaining in a candid interview on Diane Guerrero's Yeah No, I'm Not Okay podcast that she believes it "saved her life."
According to a preview from E! News, in an upcoming episode of the podcast, the 28-year-old will address common misconceptions about substance abuse — namely that "if people are using drugs, or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm, that they want to die."
"I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn't want to die," the musician said. "And I didn't know what else to do."
Lovato went on to say that her decision to be so open about her mental health journey comes from a lack of visibility surrounding similar issues in the media when she was young.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is set to explore her past substance abuse and overdose in a new YouTube documentary, Dancing With The Devil, which will premiere on March 23.
In the trailer for the four-part series, Lovato revealed her overdose had resulted in "three strokes and a heart attack," and her doctors had told her she had "five to ten more minutes."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. You can also text TALK to 741741 for free, anonymous 24/7 crisis support in the US from the Crisis Text Line.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
