Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In fact, Lovato said, she believes her addictions "stopped [her] from dying."

"In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times," Lovato explained on the podcast. "Because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations. And had I gone forward with that in that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn't be here to tell my story.

Lovato was hospitalized in 2018 following a near-fatal drug overdose, which she has referred to as the "darkest time" in her life.