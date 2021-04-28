Cindy Ord / Getty Images

He explained that his daughters have always been aware of his addictions and sobriety, telling a story about a time Lincoln wanted to go with him to AA.

"One of the cuter moments was back when my daughters wanted to be with me 24 hours a day," he recalled. "She said, 'Where are you going?' I said, 'I'm going to AA.' She said, 'Why do you have to go?' I said, 'Because I'm an alcoholic and if I don't go there, then I'll drink and then I'll be a terrible dad.'"

When Lincoln asked if she could go along to the meeting too, Dax told her no, because "you gotta be an alcoholic."

"She goes, 'I'm gonna be an alcoholic,'" he told Chelsea Clinton. "I said, 'You might become one. The odds are not in your favor. But you're not there yet.'"