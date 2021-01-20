 Skip To Content
Cole Sprouse Revealed He Found It "Difficult" Filming "Friends" Because Of His Crush On Jennifer Aniston

"I was teased a little bit by the crew."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 6:39 a.m. ET

Cole Sprouse is probably best known nowadays for playing Jughead Jones in Riverdale...

David Crotty / Getty Images

But if you grew up watching Cole on the big and small screens, you probably got to know him from his roles in Friends, The Suite Life, and Big Daddy.

NBC, Sony Pictures Releasing

Well, during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Cole reminisced a little about some of his earliest roles, and revealed why he had a particularly hard time working on Friends.

NBC

It turns out Cole had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston, to the point that it made it "quite difficult to work in front of her."

CBS / youtube.com

"I was a child," Cole said. "I would stammer a lot, and I would forget my lines."

"I feel like I'd maintain my composure a bit more effectively now, but it was quite difficult when I was a kid," he added.

And, apparently, Cole's crush was no secret on set. In fact, the crew used to tease him about it.

NBC

"I was teased a little bit by the crew, because they saw it. I would just forget, and be looking at her," he explained. "But then, the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston."

During the interview, Cole also got nostalgic about The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, revealing that he and his brother Dylan get asked "all the time" if they would ever do a reboot.

David Crotty / Getty Images

"Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?" Cole said. "The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia."

CBS / youtube.com

"When you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase," he went on. "So it’s a very, very touchy thing."

"I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot," Cole added. "And I go, 'No, absolutely not.'"

I guess that's that question answered!

Disney Channel / giphy.com

You can watch Cole's Drew Barrymore Show interview in full here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

