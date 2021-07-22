 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Chrissy Teigen Cried While Sharing Letters Of Support From Fans Following Her Pregnancy Loss After Saying She "Could Be Canceled Forever"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Chrissy Teigen Cried While Sharing Letters Of Support From Fans Following Her Pregnancy Loss After Saying She "Could Be Canceled Forever"

"You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just want you to know we got all of them."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 22, 2021, at 7:21 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen has shared videos of the piles of fan letters she received after losing her baby Jack last September, promising she will "read them all."

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

The 35-year-old posted several clips on her Instagram story on Wednesday showing the letters, breaking down in tears as she explained she has only just received them.

Instagram: @chrissyteigen

"This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from — where you guys send mail — has been shut down," Chrissy said in the video. "It opened back up and now we got everything."

"You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just want you to know we got all of them," she continued.

Chrissy lost her third child, a baby boy she and husband John Legend named Jack, after weeks of severe pregnancy complications which ultimately let to her being hospitalized.

In a Medium post the following month, Chrissy thanked fans for their outpouring of support, writing: "The moments of kindness have been nothing short of beautiful. I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart. Sometimes people will approach me with a note. The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won't get these quiet moments of joy from strangers."

"I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out," she added. "Be kind in general, as some won't pour them out at all."

In her Instagram story showing the letters on Wednesday, Chrissy promised she would read them all, tearfully adding: "I love you guys. Love you, love you."

The posts come amid a storm of controversy for Chrissy, who in May was accused of cyberbullying TV personality Courtney Stodden when they were just 16 years old.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Courtney — who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — alleged that in addition to harassing them publicly on Twitter, Chrissy would message them privately telling them to commit suicide.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap,'" Courtney said, "but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

The day after the allegations were made public, Chrissy apologized on Twitter, saying she was "mortified and sad at who [she] used to be."

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she wrote. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

Since then, Chrissy has shared her feelings about being "canceled" online, saying in an Instagram post last week that she feels "lost" and needs to "snap out of" her current mindset.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life," Chrissy wrote.

"I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer," she went on. "I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay."

Most recently, Chrissy told TMZ that she is "not getting involved in anyone's shit ever again."

When asked how long she believes she'll be in the "cancel club," Chrissy said: "I don't know. Could be forever."

"All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family," she added. "Everyone else can make their choice."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT