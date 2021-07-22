Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Courtney — who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — alleged that in addition to harassing them publicly on Twitter, Chrissy would message them privately telling them to commit suicide.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap,'" Courtney said, "but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

The day after the allegations were made public, Chrissy apologized on Twitter, saying she was "mortified and sad at who [she] used to be."

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she wrote. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."