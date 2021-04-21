Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About "Connecting" With Meghan Markle After Her Pregnancy Loss And Defending Her From Tabloid Criticism
"What is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?"
Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her friendship with Meghan Markle, revealing the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her after she lost her baby, Jack, last September.
Speaking during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, Chrissy called Meghan "wonderful" and "just as kind as everyone says she is."
In an emotional post on her Instagram account in September, Chrissy told followers she had lost her third child, a baby boy named Jack, after months of pregnancy complications that eventually led to her being hospitalized.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about," Chrissy wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and husband John Legend in the hospital. "The kind of pain we've never felt before."
"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," she added. "It just wasn't enough."
"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she said.
Less than two months later, in a New York Times essay titled "The Losses We Share," Meghan spoke about the "unbearable pain" of her own miscarriage earlier that year.
She went on to defend Meghan again in the lead-up to her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, condemning the barrage of attacks against Meghan from the British press.
When asked on WWHL whether she'd spoken to Meghan after the Oprah interview, Chrissy said she had, but that she hadn't been given any "extra tea."
"I think she's been very open about what she's been open with," Chrissy said of Meghan's interview. "And I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."
Watch Chrissy's WWHL interview in full here:
