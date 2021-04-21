 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About "Connecting" With Meghan Markle After Her Pregnancy Loss And Defending Her From Tabloid Criticism

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About "Connecting" With Meghan Markle After Her Pregnancy Loss And Defending Her From Tabloid Criticism

"What is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?"

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 21, 2021, at 6:40 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her friendship with Meghan Markle, revealing the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her after she lost her baby, Jack, last September.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Speaking during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, Chrissy called Meghan "wonderful" and "just as kind as everyone says she is."

Bravo / youtube.com

"She had written to me about baby Jack, and loss," Chrissy revealed. "She is really wonderful, and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is."

"That's why you look at everything, and you're like, 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy, when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are,'" she went on.

In an emotional post on her Instagram account in September, Chrissy told followers she had lost her third child, a baby boy named Jack, after months of pregnancy complications that eventually led to her being hospitalized.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about," Chrissy wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and husband John Legend in the hospital. "The kind of pain we've never felt before."

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," she added. "It just wasn't enough."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she said.

Less than two months later, in a New York Times essay titled "The Losses We Share," Meghan spoke about the "unbearable pain" of her own miscarriage earlier that year.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan was criticized at the time for her choice to publicly speak about her miscarriage, and Chrissy jumped to her defense.

After journalist Marco Giannangeli questioned Meghan's decision to write what he referred to as "a 1,000-word op-Ed about herself," Chrissy tweeted: "Award for today's absolute piece of shit goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of shit."

She then quickly deleted the tweet, adding: "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

She went on to defend Meghan again in the lead-up to her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, condemning the barrage of attacks against Meghan from the British press.

CBS

In the days leading up to the interview airing, negative stories about Meghan ran riot in the press, including since-refuted claims that she had "bullied" her staff during her time at the palace.

In a tweet at the time, Chrissy said the attacks were "hitting too close to home" and urged the press to stop.

"This Meghan Markle shit is hitting too close to home for me," she wrote. "These people won't stop until she miscarries. Fucking stop it."

The Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, had revealed just a month prior to the interview that they were expecting their second child, a baby girl due this summer.

When asked on WWHL whether she'd spoken to Meghan after the Oprah interview, Chrissy said she had, but that she hadn't been given any "extra tea."

"I think she's been very open about what she's been open with," Chrissy said of Meghan's interview. "And I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."

Bravo / youtube.com

Watch Chrissy's WWHL interview in full here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT