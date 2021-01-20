 Skip To Content
Chrissy Teigen Responded After She Was Called "Tone Deaf" For Traveling To Washington For Biden's Inauguration

"This is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 9:56 a.m. ET

So, no big deal, but Joe Biden is being sworn in as President of the United States today.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Of course, that means there'll be an inauguration celebration featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Lady Gaga, J.Lo, and John Legend.

jlo @JLo

DC Bound ... ❤️🤍💙

And traveling to Washington alongside John Legend yesterday was his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their kids, Luna and Miles.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

On Monday, Chrissy shared a photo to Twitter of the couple's 2-year-old son packing his bag ready for his big inauguration trip.

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

My baby got his first fat lip pushing his car down the driveway 😩😩😩 still happy packing for inauguration though!

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

But while the general consensus was that the photo was cute, not everyone thought so, with one Twitter user criticizing Chrissy for traveling into Washington, DC while the entire city is shut down following the riots at the Capitol.

stacey b. @staceybrnan

@chrissyteigen Hey Chrissy DC residents aren’t very “happy” right now and can’t even “happy pack” their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!!

Twitter: @staceybrnan

While she later said she didn't "blame Chrissy" for the current situation in DC, the user did call Chrissy "tone deaf" for publicly planning a trip for a concert "no one will even be able to see."

stacey b. @staceybrnan

@Ginamw30 @chrissyteigen When did I say I didn’t? When did I even say I blame Chrissy? What I do blame her for is being tone deaf and planning a “happy” trip to the center of the issue, when John is doing a gig no one will even be able to see. It’s all privilege and really minimizes what DC is going thru

Twitter: @staceybrnan

"Why couldn't [John] do a virtual performance and also why does his whole family have to go when literally no one can move about the city?" she wrote.

stacey b. @staceybrnan

@lesliev85 @Ginamw30 @chrissyteigen Well, exactly. Literally no one will be there to see him perform, because no one is allowed to. Why couldn’t he do a virtual performance and also why does his whole family have to go when literally no one can move about the city? Like...yeah, exactly. She should turn the tv on...

Twitter: @staceybrnan

But while plenty of people jumped to her defense, no one was as done with the criticism as Chrissy, who shut it down with a couple of tweets of her own.

NBC / giphy.com

"Why are you guys always always mad at me," the model and author wrote in a quote tweet. "All I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference."

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

for fucks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference https://t.co/C8Rse2dxCO

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

She followed up by saying she was sorry that the commenter was frustrated, but she just likes to share what her family is doing.

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot https://t.co/bgvtjMu5IC

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

The drama didn't seem to phase Chrissy much, though, because she continued to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her trip to Washington, including one of John rehearsing with the military band...

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

John! I’m going to cry

Which was apparently supposed to be a secret.

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Oops!

NBC / giphy.com

