Chrissy Teigen Responded After She Was Criticised For Sharing Her Horse Riding Experience During The Pandemic

"A lot of you really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that's on me."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 18, 2021, at 6:42 a.m. ET

ICYMI, over the weekend Chrissy Teigen revealed she had taken up horse riding for the first time at the suggestion of her therapist.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

"My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol," Chrissy wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Today begins my journey into the horse world."

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me 😩 he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Chrissy has been open about her experience with therapy since losing her baby in October last year.

In November, she described her mental state as "in a bit of a grief depression hole" and said she was "in a very dark bubble."

The model and cookbook author went on to share her horse journey on social media, posting photos of herself, John, and their kids at the stables.

However, her posts were met with criticism from people who said Chrissy was flaunting her wealth in the midst of a pandemic that has left many people unemployed and struggling financially.

Garrett: Vibes Guy in the City @vibesrestored

sometimes i walk to the corner store and get a dr pepper https://t.co/TbnqND0KpF

Twitter: @vibesrestored
Valkyrie Thunderbitch @ValkyrieLadyK

@chrissyteigen People are dying, ma'am. Read the room.

Twitter: @ValkyrieLadyK
Molly Jordan @mollyjblige

being rich is crazy. when my therapist suggested i get a hobby i bought a crochet hook https://t.co/UFxpwtBocb

Twitter: @mollyjblige

"A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic," one Twitter user wrote. "Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself."

Lady Long Limbs @ladylonglimb

@chrissyteigen A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you "have nothing" so you bought a horse to entertain yourself.

Twitter: @ladylonglimb

Plenty of people jumped to Chrissy's defence, pointing out that Chrissy said she had nothing that she does just for her, and also reminding people of her recent loss.

Rochelle Dolim @MariposaX

@ladylonglimb @chrissyteigen Chrissy and her husband recently lost a child in the midst of the aforementioned pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to tell her what she does or does not need to heal.

Twitter: @MariposaX
Miharu Garza @mihagarza76

@ladylonglimb @chrissyteigen Read/understand her post before judging. She just lost a baby, and her therapist said she needs something to do just for herself to try to heal what she went through. If you’ve never lost a baby you were carrying you don’t know. And she didn’t buy a horse, she’s taking lessons.

Twitter: @mihagarza76

And on Sunday, Chrissy herself responded to the tweet, acknowledging the many people who had misinterpreted her words.

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

"I didn't say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me," she said. "A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I'm figuring myself out."

She added that she doesn't actually own the horse.

(And she also acknowledged that she'd brought her entire family along to her "just for her" activity.)

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

@FleurShomo lol I know. We talked about that today too. I was like “whoops, of course” haha

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

