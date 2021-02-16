Chrissy Teigen Shared An Unfiltered Photo Of Her Endometriosis Scars With An Empowering Message Of Self-Love

my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.

In the tweet, Chrissy said the symptoms of her condition reminded her of her baby Jack, who she lost last year following weeks of pregnancy complications and an eventual hospitalization.

She said he was due to be born that week.

"My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," Chrissy wrote. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom... the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks."

"I'll pretend it's him saying hi," she said in a followup tweet. "It never stops."