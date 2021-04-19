 Skip To Content
Chris Evans Responded To Lizzo's Drunk DM Slide And This Whole Situation Just Got Even Better

"God knows I've done worse on this app lol."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 19, 2021, at 6:27 a.m. ET

Reader, I am pleased to inform you there has been an update in the saga of Lizzo drunkenly sliding into Chris Evans' Instagram DMs.

In case you missed it, over the weekend Lizzo posted a TikTok exposing a screenshot of herself attempting to "shoot her shot" in a message to Captain America himself.

"Don't drink and DM, kids," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, in the video, Lizzo told the audience she was "upset" because she knows she "won't be able to marry" Chris Evans. A struggle many of us can relate to, I am sure.

"I know I'm not going to be able to marry him," she said. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because, damn papa, he a rare breed. No comparing."

Honestly, the whole thing was made even better by the fact that, at the time of the drunken DM-ing, Lizzo didn't even follow Chris Evans on Instagram.

Keeping your distance to feign nonchalance? Who among us has not done it!

Now, that clip alone was enough to send the internet into a tail spin. People were living for the interaction!

joe @dilfevans

remembering lizzo and chris evans’ first interaction 💙

BUCKY AND SAM ERA!⁷ @lokisscepterr

And when Lizzo and Chris Evans get married??

kennedy | tfatws spoilers @steveroguhs

lizzo and chris evans would serve let’s unpack that

But it turns out things really can only get better, because Lizzo shared an update on her TikTok account less than a day later.

In a duet with her original TikTok, Lizzo shared screenshots showing that not only had Chris Evans actually followed her on Instagram...

But he also messaged her back. And his reply was a little bit iconic.

In case you're wondering about the backstory to Chris's reply... Well, it involves a very NSFW photo being accidentally posted to his Instagram story back in September.

And bringing it up to make Lizzo feel better about her own slightly embarrassing social media moment? Perhaps chivalry is not dead after all!

Now, I can't be certain, but I ~think~ Lizzo may be pretty excited about receiving a response from Chris.

And, in case you're wondering: Yes. She followed him back.

