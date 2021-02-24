And the "Bodak Yellow" rapper also opened up about her experience working as a stripper, explaining why she would never feel "ashamed" of the work, even if people judged her for it.

When Mariah asked why she got into the business, Cardi recalled how it had begun as a way for her to get out of a bad situation, but stripping ended up helping her build her confidence.

"When I first entered the strip club, I was really shy," the 28-year-old recalled. "I felt really uncomfortable. I felt very ashamed. There were times when I was crying, like, 'Oh my gosh, if my mom or my dad found out, they'd be so humiliated.' But I needed the fucking money."

"I just wanted enough money to rent a room," she said, explaining that she had been kicked out of her parents' house and was living with a boyfriend at the time. "That's how desperate I was to get the fuck out of the situation I was in."