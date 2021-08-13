 Skip To Content
Cameron Diaz Said Quitting Acting Made Her "Feel Whole" After Realizing She "Wasn't Managing" Her Own Life

"I looked around, and [there were] so many parts of my life that I wasn't touching."

By Ellie Bate

Posted on August 13, 2021, at 7:12 a.m. ET

Cameron Diaz may have been a mainstay in showbiz in the '90s and '00s — but she has taken a step back from acting in recent years, revealing in a 2018 conversation with EW that she is "actually retired."

Speaking to Kevin Hart during an appearance on his talk show, Hart to Heart, this week, Cameron explained her decision to retire was down to a realization that she was spending so much time and energy on acting, she was no longer managing her own life.

The 48-year-old said she realized "when you do something at a really high level for a long period of time" — in her case, acting — it's difficult to focus on anything but that one thing.

"When you're the person who's sort of delivering on this one thing — you're the person on the screen, you're the person who's 'the talent' — everything around you — all parts of you that isn't that — has to be handed off to other people," Cameron explained.

She went on to say that while she was acting, "every aspect" of her life, from her finances to her home, was managed by other people.

"Me as a human being — not me as Cameron Diaz, because Cameron Diaz is a machine — but for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that it's kind of like that one part of me that was functioning at a high level wasn't enough," she said.

She went on to say that, although she loves acting and "could go forever," it reached a point where she couldn't manage certain parts of her own life because "it was so big."

And, Cameron added, some of the people who were managing her life may not necessarily have had her best interests at heart — but she also didn't have time to figure that out.

"I really do think it's about the people you have in your life that can help you keep things moving," Cameron said. "And I had some amazing people, and I had some people who were not serving my best interests always."

"But you don't have time to figure those things out if you are just going, going, going, going with blinders on."

"I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," Cameron said. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. It's the best feeling. I feel whole."

Since quitting acting, Cameron reflected, she met her husband — Good Charlotte's Benji Madden — and they welcomed their daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance earlier this year, Cameron opened up about her family life with Benji and their daughter, calling it "the most fulfilling thing" she's ever done.

"[To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family — it's just completely the best thing," Cameron said at the time.

"I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made," she added. "All of my energy is here."

Watch Cameron Diaz's interview on Hart to Heart in full here.

