"When you're the person who's sort of delivering on this one thing — you're the person on the screen, you're the person who's 'the talent' — everything around you — all parts of you that isn't that — has to be handed off to other people," Cameron explained.

She went on to say that while she was acting, "every aspect" of her life, from her finances to her home, was managed by other people.

"Me as a human being — not me as Cameron Diaz, because Cameron Diaz is a machine — but for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that it's kind of like that one part of me that was functioning at a high level wasn't enough," she said.