"We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," the statement began.

"We feel grief and anger."

Earlier this month, eight people — six of whom were Asian women — were killed by a white gunman in shootings at three separate spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

A recent report by the organization Stop AAPI Hate showed at least 3,795 reported incidents of hatred towards Asian Americans in the US in the period between March 19, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

"The number of hate incidents reported to our center represent only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur," the report said. "But it does show how vulnerable Asian Americans are to discrimination, and the types of discrimination they face."