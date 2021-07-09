In “Life Goes On,” their No. 1 single released in November last year, the members of BTS reached out a reassuring hand.

“Close your eyes for a moment / Hold my hand,” they sing before launching into the chorus. “To the future, let’s run away.”

It feels as though that future finally arrived on Friday, with the release of the group’s latest single, “Permission to Dance.” Cowritten by Ed Sheeran — along with Jenna Andrews, Steve Mac, and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid — the song is packed full of irresistibly bouncy piano bars and lyrics written with the sole intention to uplift. According to the group’s label, Big Hit Music, “Permission to Dance” is “dedicated to anyone who is having a bad day or is discouraged in the face of reality.”

Providing comfort in the midst of darkness is what BTS does best; it is what they have always done, throughout the eight years since their debut. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing the group to indefinitely postpone their upcoming worldwide stadium tour, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook threw themselves into their new mission to provide their fans, ARMY, with a distraction from the despair. “Permission to Dance” is the latest single in the group’s series of pandemic-produced work, which includes last summer’s smash hit “Dynamite,” current Billboard No. 1 single “Butter,” and their November album BE.

“Most of the music I grew up listening to talked about dreams, hope, and introspection in the midst of despair,” rapper Suga told BuzzFeed News in May, when the group released “Butter.” “I got influenced by that kind of music and became who I am today. So in turn I also want to give that kind of influence.”

Where the music of the past year has provided distraction and companionship and melancholy understanding, “Permission to Dance” offers another type of comfort: the hope that that future promised in “Life Goes On” is only just around the corner. That hope manifests physically in its music video as an omnipresent flock of balloons in varying shades of purple — the signature color of BTS and ARMY. A newspaper headline seen in the song’s teaser, released earlier this week, reads: “Harbingers of hope: Purple balloons signify the end of COVID-19.”