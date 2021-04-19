 Skip To Content
McDonald's Just Announced A BTS Collaboration And The Tweets Are Impeccable

"Does it come with a photocard?"

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 19, 2021, at 11:39 a.m. ET

Hi! Do you know BTS? Of course you do.

Courtesy of Big Hit Music

They're the record-breaking, chart-topping, Grammy-nominated phenomenon behind massive hits like "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv," "IDOL," "Life Goes On"...

The list is truly endless.

I'm sure you're also familiar with a little-known restaurant called McDonald's. And, as it turns out, so is BTS!

Twitter: @BTS_jp_official

The fast-food giant announced in a tweet on Monday that it'll be releasing a meal in collaboration with BTS — a follow-up to its Travis Scott and J. Balvin meals — next month.

McDonald’s⁷ @McDonalds

Coming this May: The BTS Meal

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @McDonalds

According to a press release, the meal will consist of 10 McNuggets, a regular fries, and a regular Coke, plus sweet chili and cajun sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's in South Korea.

The meal will be available in around 50 markets worldwide — more than ever before for one of the chain's special celebrity collabs — starting on May 26.

Of course, the announcement was met with great excitement from BTS fans — known as ARMY — who proceeded to do what they do best... Take over the timeline with a bunch of hilarious memes.

BTS Charts @btschartdata

https://t.co/MJc8OK8Vmq

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @btschartdata

There were a lot of jokes about BTS themselves pulling up to the drive-thru.

hourly jinkook @jinkookhours

"here's your bts meal..."

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jinkookhours

Because we all know Taehyung needs his Oreo McFlurry.

hobi (said lovingly)🎫 ⁷ @track11sea

"heres your bts meal mcflurry-"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @track11sea

There were suggestions that perhaps one of the members may use the opportunity to drop a new mixtape.

best buy employee @uvuIas

yoongi

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @uvuIas

And ARMY may use the opportunity to get some new décor.

🌟 @vkyuer

me when i see a jungkook poster at mcdonalds

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @vkyuer

There were puns.

pika (๑･̑◡･̑๑)⁷ @hobichuus

The bts meal: McMcbungee

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @hobichuus

And there was, of course, the classic "tall, blonde, and gorgeous" meme.

tana⁷🌙 @_tanamoon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @_tanamoon

There were also a lot of questions about whether we'd be getting a toy.

juls⁷ 🍓 @partaetae

me behind a kid in the mcdonalds line waiting for my bts toy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @partaetae
ashley ⁷ @namjoonsvmin

Army at McDonald’s May 26 for the Bts meal:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @namjoonsvmin

But, most of all, ARMY was asking one thing:

‏ً @TETEHOUR

“does it come with a photocard?”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TETEHOUR

Seriously.

#JIMIM @liIjiminvert

“the one with the jimin pc please”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @liIjiminvert
ne͛haً⁷🌙 @ot7religion

"Can i get all 7 pcs even if I have buy one meal?"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ot7religion

So many photocard jokes.

# ًriri ⁷ ♡s iriz @LVTKOO

armys soon: "place your bets 🤩"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LVTKOO

See you at the drive-thru on May 26!!! 🍟💜

d @jkssope

this is how i’m pulling up to the drive thru

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jkssope

