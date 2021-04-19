McDonald's Just Announced A BTS Collaboration And The Tweets Are Impeccable
"Does it come with a photocard?"
Hi! Do you know BTS? Of course you do.
I'm sure you're also familiar with a little-known restaurant called McDonald's. And, as it turns out, so is BTS!
The fast-food giant announced in a tweet on Monday that it'll be releasing a meal in collaboration with BTS — a follow-up to its Travis Scott and J. Balvin meals — next month.
According to a press release, the meal will consist of 10 McNuggets, a regular fries, and a regular Coke, plus sweet chili and cajun sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's in South Korea.
The meal will be available in around 50 markets worldwide — more than ever before for one of the chain's special celebrity collabs — starting on May 26.
Of course, the announcement was met with great excitement from BTS fans — known as ARMY — who proceeded to do what they do best... Take over the timeline with a bunch of hilarious memes.
There were a lot of jokes about BTS themselves pulling up to the drive-thru.
Because we all know Taehyung needs his Oreo McFlurry.
There were suggestions that perhaps one of the members may use the opportunity to drop a new mixtape.
And ARMY may use the opportunity to get some new décor.
There were puns.
And there was, of course, the classic "tall, blonde, and gorgeous" meme.
There were also a lot of questions about whether we'd be getting a toy.
But, most of all, ARMY was asking one thing:
Seriously.
So many photocard jokes.
See you at the drive-thru on May 26!!! 🍟💜
