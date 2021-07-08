 Skip To Content
Brian Austin Green Said He And Megan Fox "Get Along Great" After They Were Accused Of Being Shady To Each Other On Instagram

"Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other."

By Ellie Bate

Posted on July 8, 2021, at 6:15 a.m. ET

Brian Austin Green is insisting he and ex-wife Megan Fox "get along great" a day after both were accused of shading each other on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 star shared a loved-up photo with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, who he started dating in late 2020.

It's safe to say his caption raised a few eyebrows, with some commenters accusing him of "taking a swing" at his ex-wife.

Things only got more confusing when Megan herself commented, simply saying: "Grateful for Sharna."

The pair has been through some very public ups and downs in the year since announcing their split, and it seemed people in the comments thought they were subtly taking shots at each other with their remarks.

But, on Wednesday night, Brian posted a statement of "clarification" on his Instagram story, insisting that he and Megan weren't shading each other after all.

"For people that need or want clarification," he wrote, "Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other."

"We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids," Brian continued.

He concluded: "Now stay safe and spread kindness and love."

Brian's comments echo his sentiments from last August, when he told the Hollywood Raw podcast he and Megan were focused on being "responsible" for their kids, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

"We want to make this a positive experience as possible," he said at the time.

"There's no rule book to it," he went on. "There's no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can."

As for Megan, she's opening up about the misogyny she experiences as a mother co-parenting her kids in the public eye.

Speaking to InStyle in an interview published on Wednesday, Megan said there's "so much judgment" involved in being a working mother in Hollywood.

People often ask where her kids are when she's photographed without them, she said — but no one ever asks that of their father.

"You don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids," Megan said. "They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me."

"This whole year, I've been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people," she added.

