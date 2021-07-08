Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Speaking to InStyle in an interview published on Wednesday, Megan said there's "so much judgment" involved in being a working mother in Hollywood.

People often ask where her kids are when she's photographed without them, she said — but no one ever asks that of their father.

"You don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids," Megan said. "They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me."

"This whole year, I've been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people," she added.