Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Said He's "Grateful And Confused" That "Chemo Is Working" After Revealing His Cancer Is Stage 4 Lymphoma

"I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

By Ellie Bate

Posted on July 20, 2021, at 6:52 a.m. ET

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has shared the "best possible news" in his latest update on his cancer treatment, announcing on Monday in a message to fans that "the chemo is working."

The 49-year-old revealed his diagnosis on June 23 in a statement on his Twitter account, saying: "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared."

"At the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," Mark wrote.

He continued: "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future."

Since then, Mark has kept fans up to date on his experience with chemotherapy. He also specified in a Twitch stream last week that his cancer is stage 4 lymphoma.

"My cancer's not bone-related," Mark revealed. "It's blood-related."

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A," he explained. "Which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body."

He went on: "I don't know how exactly they determine the 'four' part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So I'm stage 4-A."

But in his latest update on Monday, July 19, Mark shared some positive news: It appears that his chemotherapy is working.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" Mark wrote on Twitter. "I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

"I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo," his update continued. "But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer."

"Just gonna keep fighting," Mark concluded.

In his Twitch stream last week, Mark described his experience with what he referred to as "chemo brain," admitting that it "absolutely sucks."

"I forget people's names, song titles, anything," he explained. "People will be talking to me and then five minutes later I'll ask them a question, and they're like, 'I just told you that five minutes ago.'"

He also revealed how he's receiving support from his mother, who has dealt with and survived the same type of cancer.

"Oddly enough, we have the exact form of cancer," Mark said. "And she beat it. So I've been able to talk to her and bond with her quite a bit."

