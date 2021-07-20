Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Said He's "Grateful And Confused" That "Chemo Is Working" After Revealing His Cancer Is Stage 4 Lymphoma
"I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."
Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has shared the "best possible news" in his latest update on his cancer treatment, announcing on Monday in a message to fans that "the chemo is working."
The 49-year-old revealed his diagnosis on June 23 in a statement on his Twitter account, saying: "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared."
"At the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," Mark wrote.
He continued: "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future."
Since then, Mark has kept fans up to date on his experience with chemotherapy. He also specified in a Twitch stream last week that his cancer is stage 4 lymphoma.
But in his latest update on Monday, July 19, Mark shared some positive news: It appears that his chemotherapy is working.
"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" Mark wrote on Twitter. "I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."
In his Twitch stream last week, Mark described his experience with what he referred to as "chemo brain," admitting that it "absolutely sucks."
-
