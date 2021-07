Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has shared the "best possible news" in his latest update on his cancer treatment , announcing on Monday in a message to fans that "the chemo is working."

The 49-year-old revealed his diagnosis on June 23 in a statement on his Twitter account, saying: "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared."

"At the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," Mark wrote.

He continued: "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future."