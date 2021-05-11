British Vogue

In the accompanying interview, Billie revealed the look of the photoshoot was actually her idea, because she wanted to try something new.

"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," she told British Vogue. "Y'know, besides when I'm alone and shit."

She went on to explain that she chose to wear a corset because she's insecure about her stomach, preempting any backlash she may receive for the decision by saying body positivity is "all about what makes you feel good."

"If you want to get surgery, go get surgery," Billie said. "If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good."