You probably know by now that Billie Eilish is British Vogue's latest cover star. After all, it's fair to say that the photos of her rocking a brand-new look kind of broke the internet

It was revealed in the accompanying interview that the photoshoot was all Billie's idea, with the 19-year-old explaining: "I've literally never done anything in this realm at all. Y'know, besides when I'm alone and shit."

"I love these pictures and I loved doing this shoot," Billie wrote on Instagram when she unveiled the photos. "Do whatever you want whenever you want. Fuck everything else."

She also told Vogue she chose to wear a corset because she's insecure about her stomach — and pre-emptively responded to any backlash she may receive for the decision.

Predicting that people may question why she's wearing a corset if she preaches "body positivity," Billie said: "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good."