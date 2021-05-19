Ashley Graham Said Losing Her Hair After Having Her Baby Was "More Traumatic Than Birth"
"Around four months, my whole hairline fell out."
Supermodel Ashley Graham is no stranger to speaking her mind — and that didn't change when she became a mother to her son, Isaac, in January 2020.
The 33-year-old has been honest about her experiences with pregnancy and motherhood, including the "BS" expectations of the "postpartum snapback."
"I think the postpartum snapback is really BS," she told E! News in an interview back in February.
"I think it's an unattainable reality for most women," she added. "And it's been an unattainable reality for myself."
It was something she expanded on in a recent interview with Parents, admitting she has learned to embrace her "new body."
"Everybody told me if you breastfeed, the weight falls off," Ashley said. "Well, that was BS. And I'm still working on like 20 pounds."
"When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, 'Hello, new body,' she corrected herself. "And that's just kind of how I go on with it."
She went on to open up further about the surprises she'd come across after giving birth, including postpartum hair loss.
"I think it was like around four months, my whole hairline fell out," Ashley revealed. "And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?'"
"Then I realized it's actually a thing," she said.
It was something Ashley joked about on her Instagram account back in March, writing: "I may not be a Bond girl but I can be a Bond villain (postpartum baby hairs come through!!!)"
Elsewhere in the interview, Ashley explained why she's so determined to keep things honest with her almost 13 million Instagram followers.
"I like to share every aspect of my life," she told Parents. "I don't want to hide how I'm taking care of my body, whether it's mental health, stretching, movement."
Read Ashley Graham's full interview with Parents here.
