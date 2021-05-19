"Around four months, my whole hairline fell out."

Supermodel Ashley Graham is no stranger to speaking her mind — and that didn't change when she became a mother to her son, Isaac, in January 2020. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"I think the postpartum snapback is really BS," she told E! News in an interview back in February. "I think it's an unattainable reality for most women," she added. "And it's been an unattainable reality for myself."

"Everybody told me if you breastfeed, the weight falls off," Ashley said. "Well, that was BS. And I'm still working on like 20 pounds." "When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, 'Hello, new body,' she corrected herself. "And that's just kind of how I go on with it."

She went on to open up further about the surprises she'd come across after giving birth, including postpartum hair loss. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"I think it was like around four months, my whole hairline fell out," Ashley revealed. "And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?'" "Then I realized it's actually a thing," she said.

It was something Ashley joked about on her Instagram account back in March, writing: "I may not be a Bond girl but I can be a Bond villain (postpartum baby hairs come through!!!)"

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashley explained why she's so determined to keep things honest with her almost 13 million Instagram followers. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ashleygraham