In the essay, Alyson wrote that she had gone to therapy after falling in love with a woman in order to "identify the source of [her] attraction."

"Like many, I had internalized some of the harmful beliefs and misconceptions about LGBTQ people and identities," she said.

"My faith at that time played a large role in every aspect of my life, and my worldview neither supported nor accepted same-sex relationships," she continued. "I prayed in turmoil nightly, begging to be healed from these desires. Certain pastors and community members tried to reverse and eliminate my attraction to her."