Aja Naomi King Shared Photos Celebrating Her "Gorgeous" Post-Childbirth Body Following "Days Of Labor"

"After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 7, 2021, at 5:38 a.m. ET

How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King is celebrating her post-pregnancy body after giving birth to her first child.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

In a post on her Instagram account on Sunday, the 36-year-old shared that she had given birth following "days of labor" during which she felt like her "insides [were] being ripped apart."

"No, this is not a pregnancy before picture. This is the after," Aja wrote in the caption.

She continued: "After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This gorgeous body!"

"In celebration of myself and my body for 'doing the damn thing,' I wanted to share this photo," she said. "Just me...a woman in awe of her body and her baby!"

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The actor announced the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in March after experiencing the "heartbreak" of two miscarriages.

"I really can't begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family," Aja wrote at the time.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for The Art Of Elysium

"I suffered two miscarriages," she went on. "And even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me, because I will never have language enough for it."

"It's been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy," Aja added. "To believe that it's real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain."

She continued: "I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me."

"I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone," she said. "Sending love always."

Araya Doheny / WireImage

