"I suffered two miscarriages," she went on. "And even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me, because I will never have language enough for it."

"It's been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy," Aja added. "To believe that it's real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain."

She continued: "I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me."