I Saw “Tenet” In A Movie Theater. This Is What It Was Like.

In Toronto, where I live, movie theaters have been open for a few weeks. They are restricted to a maximum of 50 people per screening to assure proper distancing from others. You are required to buy your ticket in advance and you have to wear a mask the whole time. I had been skeptical about going, but when Warner Bros. announced that it was releasing Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster Tenet in Canada, I knew I had to go see it. So this past Wednesday, I strapped on my fanciest cloth mask and went to my local cinema. All around the theater lobby, there were nervous glances from masked faces. A couple told me they were not sure this was the best idea, but they needed a shred of normalcy, and this is where they turned for it. “I haven’t seen a movie in a theater, literally since last year!” one of them said. The wait in the lobby was filled with excitement but also uncertainty, each of us glancing carefully at the distance between our bodies and the closest next person. Slowly, we took our turns navigating hand sanitizer stations. The regular movie snacks were on offer, but few opted in — I imagine because they didn’t want to think about removing their mask, even momentarily, to munch on a handful of popcorn. Once we were ushered into the theater, I sunk into my seat, let my shoulders drop, and settled in for an actual blockbuster on an actual big screen — and it was absolutely everything I needed. Let’s dispense with the review quickly here: Nolan’s 11th film is a delicious feast of battles and twists and time-bending. Its nameless protagonist, played by John David Washington, embarks on a mildly absurd mission to prevent a devastating war (“A nuclear holocaust?” he asks; “No, something worse,” he is told). It’s ambitious in scale, much like Nolan’s previous offerings Interstellar and Inception (and suffers from the same pacing issues), though it’s significantly less warm than its predecessors. But as with previous Nolan films, the ambition is the sell: You don’t see a Nolan movie because it’s going to get an Oscar nod; you see a Nolan movie because he’s going to attempt a wild feat that few directors would. He’s a risk-taker in terms of concepts (“a heist...in your mind!”) and unparalleled in creating thrilling spectacle. Tenet is enjoyable for the same reason Evel Knievel is fun to watch: One minute it’s where are you going with this, and the next it’s motherfucker, he pulled it off. You should see Tenet where it’s safe to do so. It’s wildly fun.

A cinema is an invitation to forget what’s behind your immediate walls.