Taylor Swift's "Midnights" Is Her Best Album Since "1989"

But the self-hate is relentless on this record. Elsewhere on Midnights, on “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” one of the 3 am Edition tracks, she sings that “Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness / 'cause it's all over now, all out to sea.” On “High Infidelity,” she excoriates herself for cheating: “You know there's many different ways that you can kill the one you love / The slowest way is never loving them enough.”

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” easily one of the best songs she has ever written, ought to have earned a place on the proper record instead of its addendum. Here, Swift is searing to a past older lover (we all have our guesses) but equally scathing to herself: “If I’d only played it safe / I would’ve stayed on my knees / and I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil at 19.” I suspect placing “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” in the 3 am Edition collection is partially to prevent it from taking up all the oxygen in the whole of Midnights. If it had made the original 13, it would be the only song anyone is talking about.

That’s not to say this is the album’s only note. “Vigilante Shit” is peak playful Swift in a song that pulsates and vamps over a sparse beat in the style of much of Reputation. “Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man,” Swift smirks in the first line, giving herself a license to kill/cringe. On “Karma,” the vigilante has done her work, and now she luxuriates in the schadenfreude. Swift is flexing her fun skills on “Glitch” and “Paris,” too. Meanwhile “Sweet Nothing,” cowritten by Swift and “William Bowery,” the pseudonym for her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, shines with overwhelming prettiness.

All over Midnights, Swift flexes the lyrical prowess that established her as a leading songwriter. On “Anti-Hero,” she delivers a satisfying set of internal rhymes (“I should not be left to my own devices / they come with prices and vices / I end up in crisis”). On “Mastermind,” she slips in “Machiavellian” without making its presence on a pop song seem forced.

Though Swift has made a career of working with a suite of producers in the past, Midnights is primarily helmed by Jack Antonoff, a reliable collaborator for the singer. This is both a benefit and a detriment: On the one hand, Antonoff has grown as a producer and is able to restrain himself from unleashing the big choruses that defined his early sound; on the other hand, Antonoff’s extensive credits mean he has a hard time preventing musical ideas from bleeding into each other — the bridge of “Vigilante Shit,” for example, is closer to a Lana Del Rey sound than one suited to Swift.

Midnights is, implausibly, Swift’s fourth album of new material in as many years, not including two rereleases of her old work that arrived in 2021. While 2020’s “sister albums” Folklore and Evermore expanded Swift’s fanbase, Midnights seems to confirm that the pair of folkier pop records were a self-contained chapter rather than a new permanent path.

But the album’s closer, “Mastermind,” finds Swift at her most revelatory. The artist has made a habit of rejecting the accusation that she is “calculating,” but on “Mastermind,” she comes clean: “What if I told you I’m a mastermind,” she sings like she knows the jig is up. Swift lets us in on her motivations: “No one wanted to play with me as a little kid / so I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since / to make them love me and make it seem effortless.”

It’s not her first time playing around with this idea — on Folklore’s “Mirrorball,” Swift admits that “I’ve never been a natural / all I do is try, try, try.” Is she calculating or anxious? Is she a manipulator, or is she a planner in order to avoid the worst outcomes? On “Mastermind,” she delivers the thesis of her career: “This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess / and I swear / I’m only cryptic and Machiavellian ‘cause I care.” The twist, though, is that the confession has a built-in safety: The song is addressed to a lover who is aware of her schemes and wants to be a part of them anyway. This is what it’s like to be loved despite your worst tendencies, or perhaps because of them.

If Swift has spent nearly two decades turning her life into a sort of text, Midnights is her attempt to play with what she has already written. Some of these songs scan as precise edits that bolster or challenge stories we already know. Others register as attempts to undo established narratives about Swift and replace them completely. This album is not her first time playing with her own mythology — Swift attempted a similar feat with Reputation, an album that was unfairly criticized upon its release. But this time around, she is deft and precise in places where Reputation was sprawling and unwieldy. For the uninitiated, Midnights could be read as vague and lacking in specificity. But for those of us who have done the reading, Midnights is a cohesive and at times stunning development for a songwriter who has made evolution her signature. ●