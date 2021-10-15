“Succession” Is The Best Show On TV, And It’s Not Even Close

David M. Russell / HBO Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Season 3 of Succession.

In the opening sequence of its third season, Succession plunges us back into the world of the Roy family as two sides are closing ranks. Logan Roy (the captivating Brian Cox) is lost in thought as his top corporate lieutenants try to come up with an answer for the legal shitstorm that Logan’s oldest son and former number one boy Kendall (Jeremy Strong) has just unleashed on his dad’s media empire. How should Waystar Royco respond? Or, in Succession parlance, “what’s the play?” Everyone has an opinion, but they are all afraid of running afoul of Logan’s legendary wrath.

The new season picks up a day or two after last season’s shocking ending, and the dive back into the Roy universe is seamless. Within minutes, the show is ramping up to an intensity that does not let up for the seven episodes provided to critics. It’s enough to make you forget that Succession hasn’t actually been on our screens for two full years. It’s not easy for any show to avoid the trap of overexplaining itself after gaining widespread popularity, and doubly so for a show that picked up 18 Emmy nominations for its second season and won the trophy for Best Drama. But then again, Succession isn’t just any show. Since its debut in 2018, creator Jesse Armstrong and company have painstakingly forged a world of corruption, greed, and self-interest so colorful and gripping, it’s impossible to look away. After being gone for so long, the temptation for the show to bend and become more accessible to new fans might have been high. But that’s too predictable. Instead, Succession doubles down on all the things that make it great: Its razor-sharp writing and inch-perfect timing are its secret weapons, and in the third season, Succession goes full throttle to prove that it’s still the best show on television — and it’s not even close.

David M. Russell / HBO The Roys with their close confidantes in Season 3 of Succession.

Watching Succession is watching a high-wire act of TV writing. The show is constantly shifting from the ambitious notes of Shakespearean drama to cutting satire, and those pivots arrive efficiently, often with one word or one glance. It’s King Lear but Cordelia is inventing profanities at once brilliantly vulgar and nonsensical (“slicker than cum on a dolphin’s back”). What keeps Succession working is its monomaniacal focus on the motivations of the Roy family and the craven ways they are willing to subvert and hurt each other for even a modicum of power. But there is love, too, and Succession mines it expertly for tragic purposes: It’s heartbreaking to watch these characters make themselves vulnerable only to have the vulnerability be treated as a strategic chess move. There are few cliffhanger moments in Succession but nonetheless, the show benefits from a weekly release cycle. It’s the kind of show that needs time for rumination, so audiences can digest both the comedy and cruelty of the Roys and their surrounding circus of enablers. But it’s perhaps for that reason that Succession took some time for the show to catch on: It’s a slow start, with its initial tension revolving around Logan changing his mind about whether Kendall was ready to take over the family business. It’s not immediately high-stakes television.

In Succession, backstabbing is forgivable, even expected — but hiding behind fake morality is the greatest sin.