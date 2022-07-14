Netflix’s subscriber base may be cause for alarm for the streamer, but Stranger Things has clearly morphed into its crown jewel. Such is the power of this show that Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” a 37-year-old song, went viral and entered the top 10 in the US for the first time on the strength of an emotional scene where it soundtracks the saving of a life (though not everyone loves the Kate Bush renaissance). Even Metallica and Journey have enjoyed bumps from key Stranger Things moments.

But if the action was a thrill to watch — including the most badass metal concert in the history of TV — the show never loses sight of the stakes it set up. The horror in Hawkins has ramped up. The villain kills. Repeatedly and gruesomely. Loyal fans of the show might remember the warm innocence of the first season, when the villain was named the Mind Flayer because of the gang’s affection for Dungeons & Dragons. When Will goes missing in the first season, Eleven flips over the D&D board and uses the back of it to describe what the children term the Upside Down. When they name the evil in Season 4 based on another D&D entity, you get the sense that it’s a last-ditch effort to grasp a terror they can’t quite fathom.

The fourth season’s sprawling runtime allows for more horror, yes, but it also allows for more character exploration. Much of the last two episodes is spent with rotating pairings who reveal to each other the ways Hawkins has changed them: Nancy and Steve, Max and Lucas, Hopper and Joyce, Will and Mike, Will and Jonathan, Jonathan and Nancy. It’s easy to dismiss these two-hander scenes as unnecessary, but they pay off: The season is long because for many of these characters, it is a sort of graduation into adulthood.

This week, we learned that Stranger Things will return in 2024, and for this the Duffers should be invited to the Red Table because that is too long to wait. In this season, Stranger Things found its stride. There is a great risk in wading into the next season with a more expansive story and losing the intimacy that makes the show work. There is greater risk, still, that the actors — many of whom were only 12 or 13 when they started filming this show — are rapidly aging out of these characters. Noah Schnapp was 11 when filming began, and now he is old enough to draw heat from Doja Cat.

Whatever the show’s final season holds in store, the Duffers have shown a deftness in handling the timelines. Though we met the characters at the start of their adolescence, the show’s horror vocabulary has evolved as the Hawkins kids approach the verge of adulthood. This is, perhaps, the best accomplishment of the fourth season: By the time the finale concludes, the problems of the Upside Down have become the problems of the real world, and the horror once only seen by children is the horror everyone sees.●