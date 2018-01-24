Trump Will Meet People Much Richer Than Him At Davos

Two teenagers were killed and 17 people injured in a high school shooting in Kentucky

The attack took place at Marshall County High School in Benton, a town in the southwest of the state. Authorities said two 15-year-olds died and 17 people were injured. Of the injuries, 12 were gunshot wounds and five were not gunshot-related. The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy, is in custody.



Philadelphia will become the second US city to allow safe injection sites

The city announced it will move forward with allowing safe injection sites — also known as supervised injection sites — facilities that provide clean needles and space for people who inject illicit drugs. Staff are also trained in how to respond to an overdose. Among large cities, Philadelphia has the highest rate of death from overdose. Philly follows Seattle, which announced its plans for a safe injection site last year.

More context

Though controversial in the US, there are about 100 safe injection sites operating in 66 cities around the world. Vancouver became the first North American city to open one way back in 2003. That facility has seen more than 3.6 million drug injections under nurse supervision, 6,440 overdose interventions, and zero deaths.



We finally know who’s up for the 2018 Oscars

It was a big day for The Shape of Water, which leads with 13 nominations. Nine films are in the race for the Best Picture prize this year, and they are:



Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

People are jazzed this year’s Best Director category is not just a bunch of white guys — Greta Gerwig was nominated for Lady Bird and Jordan Peele picked up a nod for Get Out.

Speaking of Get Out, people are celebrating that this sci-fi/horror/comedy/documentary film was nominated for a bunch of awards: Daniel Kaluuya was also nominated for best actor, and Jordan Peele got nominated for best original screenplay.

This year also saw the Rachel Morrison become the first woman ever nominated in the Cinematography category, for her work in Mudbound. And speaking of Mudbound, Mary J. Blige is now a two-time Academy Award nominee — she was nominated for best supporting actress and best song.

Here’s the full list of Oscar nominees 2018 in all categories.



Quick catch-up

Ursula K. Le Guin: The best-selling author of beloved science fiction and fantasy novels like The Left Hand of Darkness and the Earthsea series has died at her home in Portland, Oregon. Touching tributes from writers started to pour in as soon as the news broke.

The GIFening: Instagram announced it’s going to let you add GIF “stickers” to your Stories. If you absolutely must do this, here’s how to do it. Please GIF responsibly.

Award-winning humps: A dozen camels have been disqualified from a "camel beauty contest" in Saudi Arabia for using Botox. Yes, you may reread that sentence.

Sessions session: Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office. This makes him the first known cabinet member to be questioned in the Russia investigation.

Another one: The smart speaker field is getting crowded. The HomePod, Apple’s voice-activated speaker, will come out Feb. 9. Pre-orders for the $349 speaker start Jan. 26.

Which Trump will Davos get?

It’s hard to predict which version of Donald Trump will show up at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week. Among billionaires and the world’s most powerful people, will he be the New York businessman who wants approval from the richest of the rich, or the populist leader who has railed against those elites to great appeal to his base? Read this smart analysis about what to expect when you don’t know what to expect. Trump speaks at Davos on Friday.

And now for Nick Offerman holding a puppy

The actor has been walking around the Sundance festival holding a puppy, and it is absolutely the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. There are lots and lots of photos of this public act of cuteness. Okay, fine, here’s one now: